When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Vermont be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Vermont's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Vermont ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 225

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont's best wins

Vermont's signature win this season came against the Sacred Heart Pioneers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 156) in the RPI. Vermont brought home the 70-64 win at home on December 20. Against Sacred Heart, Emma Utterback led the team by putting up 13 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 172/RPI) on November 17

46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 209/RPI) on December 3

77-61 at home over Duquesne (No. 233/RPI) on December 16

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 257/RPI) on November 6

58-32 at home over Dartmouth (No. 305/RPI) on November 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vermont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Catamounts have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Catamounts are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Vermont gets the 297th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Catamounts' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Vermont's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Vermont's next game

Matchup: Vermont Catamounts vs. Princeton Tigers

Vermont Catamounts vs. Princeton Tigers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Vermont games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.