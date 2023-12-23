2024 NCAA Bracketology: Vermont Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Vermont be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Vermont ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|225
Vermont's best wins
Vermont's signature win this season came against the Sacred Heart Pioneers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 156) in the RPI. Vermont brought home the 70-64 win at home on December 20. Against Sacred Heart, Emma Utterback led the team by putting up 13 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 172/RPI) on November 17
- 46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 209/RPI) on December 3
- 77-61 at home over Duquesne (No. 233/RPI) on December 16
- 60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 257/RPI) on November 6
- 58-32 at home over Dartmouth (No. 305/RPI) on November 30
Vermont's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- The Catamounts have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Catamounts are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Vermont gets the 297th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Glancing at the Catamounts' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Vermont's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Vermont's next game
- Matchup: Vermont Catamounts vs. Princeton Tigers
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
