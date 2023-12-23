Windsor County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Windsor County, Vermont? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Otter Valley Union High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Springfield, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.