The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.

Xavier has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 159th.

The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers record are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).

When Xavier scores more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

This season, Seton Hall has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Pirates are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 199th.

The Pirates score an average of 75.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 70.8 the Musketeers give up to opponents.

Seton Hall is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Xavier fared better in home games last year, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in away games.

The Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.1).

In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Seton Hall put up 70.9 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged away (65.8).

At home, the Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (65.9).

Seton Hall sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center 12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center 12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center 1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule