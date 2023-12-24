Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Vermont

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 24-5

9-5 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: L 70-69 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Brown

@ Brown Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UMass-Lowell

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-8

8-4 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st

341st Last Game: W 71-63 vs Boston University

Next Game

Opponent: Emerson

Emerson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. New Hampshire

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-10

8-4 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th

312th Last Game: W 81-71 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Bryant

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 16-13

8-6 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: W 104-86 vs Drexel

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: SEC Network

5. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-15

7-6 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th

335th Last Game: L 89-73 vs South Florida

Next Game

Opponent: @ LIU

@ LIU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: SNY

6. Maine

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-16

8-6 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 273rd

273rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th

350th Last Game: L 82-74 vs Florida International

Next Game

Opponent: @ Minnesota

@ Minnesota Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Peacock

7. Binghamton

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-15

7-5 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th

327th Last Game: L 90-64 vs Saint Bonaventure

Next Game

Opponent: Marywood

Marywood Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UMBC

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-25

5-9 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: L 103-81 vs Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: American

American Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. NJIT

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-24

3-8 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 351st

351st Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: W 127-51 vs Medgar Evers

Next Game