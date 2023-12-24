Who’s the Best Team in the America East? See our Weekly America East Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
America East Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Vermont
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
- Last Game: L 70-69 vs Miami (OH)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Brown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. UMass-Lowell
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 184th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
- Last Game: W 71-63 vs Boston University
Next Game
- Opponent: Emerson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 206th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
- Last Game: W 81-71 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Bryant
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 218th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: W 104-86 vs Drexel
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network
5. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 258th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
- Last Game: L 89-73 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: @ LIU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: SNY
6. Maine
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 273rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
- Last Game: L 82-74 vs Florida International
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Minnesota
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Peacock
7. Binghamton
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 288th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
- Last Game: L 90-64 vs Saint Bonaventure
Next Game
- Opponent: Marywood
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. UMBC
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: L 103-81 vs Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: American
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. NJIT
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 351st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
- Last Game: W 127-51 vs Medgar Evers
Next Game
- Opponent: Morgan State
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
