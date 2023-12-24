Should you bet on Bailey Zappe getting into the end zone in the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Bailey Zappe score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Zappe has racked up eight carries for 31 yards (4.4 per game).

In seven games, Zappe has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Bailey Zappe Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Cowboys 4 9 57 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Saints 3 9 22 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3 7 25 0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 14 54 0 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 13 25 141 0 0 4 16 0 Week 14 @Steelers 19 28 240 3 1 3 13 0 Week 15 Chiefs 23 31 180 1 1 1 2 0

