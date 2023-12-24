When DeVante Parker takes the field for the New England Patriots in their Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Parker has also chipped in with 27 grabs for 308 yards this season. He has been targeted 44 times.

Having played 10 games this season, Parker has not had a TD reception.

DeVante Parker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 3 42 0 Week 13 Chargers 9 4 64 0 Week 15 Chiefs 5 5 44 0

