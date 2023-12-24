Who’s the Best Team in the Ivy League? See our Weekly Ivy League Power Rankings
Searching for an updated view of the Ivy League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Princeton
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 24-1
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: W 84-53 vs Delaware Valley
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Delaware
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. Cornell
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 139th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
- Last Game: W 90-85 vs Robert Morris
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Colgate
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 141st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
- Last Game: W 77-73 vs Rider
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Yale
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
- Last Game: L 75-60 vs Kansas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Santa Clara
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Harvard
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 164th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
- Last Game: W 74-72 vs Holy Cross
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Iona
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Columbia
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 10-14
- Overall Rank: 228th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 361st
- Last Game: W 87-83 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fordham
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Brown
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-24
- Overall Rank: 314th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
- Last Game: W 71-67 vs Siena
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stony Brook
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: FloHoops
8. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-22
- Overall Rank: 330th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
- Last Game: L 67-57 vs Sacred Heart
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.