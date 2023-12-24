When Mike Gesicki takes the field for the New England Patriots in their Week 16 matchup versus the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has put up 189 yards (on 22 catches) with one TD. He's been targeted 34 times, resulting in 15.8 yards per game.

In one of 12 games this season, Gesicki has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 5 1 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 12 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 2 1 7 0

