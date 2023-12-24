The New England Patriots (3-11) will look to upset the Denver Broncos (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 36.5 points.

Wanting to place some live bets on this week's game between the Broncos and Patriots? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Patriots vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have led four times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Broncos have been winning nine times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up one time.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have won the second quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times in 14 games this season.

In 14 games this season, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied one time.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.0 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

In 14 games this season, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost eight times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Denver is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.8 points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Patriots' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter three times, lost six times, and tied five times.

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in eight games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Denver's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.9 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far this season, the Patriots have led after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in eight games (0-8).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Broncos have led eight times and have trailed six times.

2nd Half

This year, the Patriots have won the second half in three games (0-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in nine games (3-6), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

The Broncos have won the second half in seven games this season (5-2 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in seven games (2-5).

Denver's offense is averaging 11.0 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 13.7 points on average in the second half.

