A win by the Denver Broncos over the New England Patriots is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 24 at 8:15 PM ET (at Empower Field at Mile High). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (382.4 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have played better offensively, ranking 25th in the NFL by averaging 299.8 yards per game. The Patriots have been struggling on offense, ranking fifth-worst with 285.3 total yards per game. They have been more effective defensively, allowing 308.3 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).

Patriots vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Broncos (-7) Over (34.5) Broncos 26, Patriots 15

Patriots Betting Info

The Patriots have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New England is 3-11-0 ATS this season.

The Patriots have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

New England and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 14 times this year.

The average total for Patriots games is 40.4 points, 5.9 more than this game's over/under.

Broncos Betting Info

The Broncos have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Denver is 5-8-1 ATS this season.

Denver games have hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

The point total average for Broncos games this season is 44.6, 10.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Patriots vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 21.7 25.1 23.3 20.1 20.1 30 New England 13.3 21.4 13.3 21.4 13.3 21.3

