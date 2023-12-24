Peruse the injury report for the New England Patriots (3-11), which currently has 12 players listed on it, as the Patriots ready for their matchup against the Denver Broncos (7-7) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24 at 8:15 PM .

The Patriots are coming off of a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 27-17.

The Broncos squared off against the Detroit Lions in their most recent game, falling 42-17.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rhamondre Stevenson RB Ankle Out Matthew Slater WR Hamstring Questionable Conor McDermott OT Concussion Out Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Jabrill Peppers DB Hamstring Out Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Knee Questionable Christian Barmore DL Shoulder Doubtful Anfernee Jennings LB Illness Questionable Jahlani Tavai LB Ankle Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Out Hunter Henry TE Knee Out

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Samaje Perine RB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Purcell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nik Bonitto OLB Knee Out Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out Chris Manhertz TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Alex Palczewski OT Knee Out

Other Week 16 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots rank fifth-worst in total yards per game (285.3), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking eighth in the NFL with 308.3 total yards ceded per contest.

The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five this season, registering 13.3 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th with 21.4 points surrendered per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, the Patriots are generating 186.9 passing yards per game (26th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL defensively (223.4 passing yards given up per game).

New England has been dominant on run defense, giving up just 84.9 rushing yards per contest (second-best). On offense, it ranks 24th in the NFL by posting 98.4 rushing yards per game.

The Patriots have forced 14 turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 22 times, leading to a -8 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-7.5)

Broncos (-7.5) Moneyline: Broncos (-350), Patriots (+275)

Broncos (-350), Patriots (+275) Total: 35 points

