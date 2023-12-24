The Denver Broncos (7-7) and the New England Patriots (3-11) meet at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Patriots Insights

The Patriots score 11.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Broncos give up (25.1).

The Patriots rack up 97.1 fewer yards per game (285.3) than the Broncos give up (382.4).

New England rushes for 98.4 yards per game, 48.5 fewer than the 146.9 Denver allows per contest.

This year the Patriots have 22 turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (24).

Patriots Away Performance

The Patriots score 13.3 points per game in away games (which equals their overall average), and allow 21.3 on the road (0.1 less than overall).

The Patriots accumulate 279 yards per game in road games (6.3 less than their overall average), and give up 295 on the road (13.3 less than overall).

In road games, New England accumulates 179.3 passing yards per game and concedes 217.7. That's less than it gains (186.9) and allows (223.4) overall.

The Patriots' average yards rushing in away games (99.7) is higher than their overall average (98.4). And their average yards conceded on the road (77.3) is lower than overall (84.9).

The Patriots' offensive third-down percentage away from home (33.8%) is higher than their overall average (31.9%). Their defensive third-down percentage away from home (34.9%) is lower than overall (37.1%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Los Angeles L 6-0 CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh W 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City L 27-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver - NFL Network 12/31/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 1/7/2024 New York - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.