Patriots vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The New England Patriots (3-11) are 6.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 24, 2023 against the Denver Broncos (7-7). The game's total has been listed at 34.5 points.
As the Broncos ready for this matchup against the Patriots, take a look at their betting trends and insights. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Patriots as they ready for this matchup against the Broncos.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Patriots vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-6.5)
|34.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-6.5)
|34.5
|-295
|+240
New England vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: NFL Network
Patriots vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- New England has three wins in 14 contests against the spread this year.
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been five New England games (out of 14) that hit the over this year.
- Denver has a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.
- Denver has gone over in six of its 14 games with a set total (42.9%).
Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Bailey Zappe
|186.5 (-115)
|-
|6.5 (-125)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
