The New England Patriots (3-11) are 6.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 24, 2023 against the Denver Broncos (7-7). The game's total has been listed at 34.5 points.

As the Broncos ready for this matchup against the Patriots, take a look at their betting trends and insights. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Patriots as they ready for this matchup against the Broncos.

Patriots vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Broncos (-6.5) 34.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Broncos (-6.5) 34.5 -295 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 16 Odds

New England vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: NFL Network

Patriots vs. Broncos Betting Insights

New England has three wins in 14 contests against the spread this year.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been five New England games (out of 14) that hit the over this year.

Denver has a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.

Denver has gone over in six of its 14 games with a set total (42.9%).

Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Bailey Zappe 186.5 (-115) - 6.5 (-125) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

