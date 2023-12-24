The Denver Broncos (7-7) and the New England Patriots (3-11) meet at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Broncos and Patriots betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Patriots vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 7 35 -350 +275

Patriots vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

The Patriots have combined with their opponents to score more than 35 points in nine of 14 games this season.

New England's average game total this season has been 40.4, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots have covered the spread three times this year (3-11-0).

This season, the Patriots have won two out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.

New England is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +275 or more on the moneyline.

Denver Broncos

Denver's games this year have an average total of 44.6, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos have covered the spread five times this season (5-8-1).

The Broncos are 3-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

Denver has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Broncos vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 21.7 16 25.1 30 44.6 10 14 Patriots 13.3 32 21.4 16 40.4 9 14

Patriots vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

New England has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

The Patriots have gone over the total twice in their past three contests.

The Broncos have a -47-point scoring differential on the season (-3.4 per game). The Patriots also have been outscored by opponents this year (113 total points, 8.1 per game).

Broncos

Denver has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three contests, Denver has gone over the total once.

The Broncos have a negative point differential on the season (-47 total points, -3.4 per game), as do the Patriots (-113 total points, -8.1 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.6 38.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23 22 ATS Record 3-11-0 1-7-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 3-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 1-5 1-3

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 42 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 22.4 26.4 ATS Record 5-8-1 3-4-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 3-4-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-0 2-4

