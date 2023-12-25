The Boston Celtics (22-6) hit the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. The point total is set at 234.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ABC and ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -2.5 234.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 10 of 28 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 234.5 points.
  • The average point total in Boston's games this season is 229.6, 4.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics have a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Boston has been favored 26 times and won 20, or 76.9%, of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won 20 of its 26 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 10 35.7% 119.9 233.9 109.7 223.9 227.3
Lakers 12 40% 114.0 233.9 114.2 223.9 229.3

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.
  • Against the spread, Boston has fared better at home, covering nine times in 14 home games, and six times in 14 road games.
  • The Celtics score 119.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 114.2 the Lakers give up.
  • When Boston totals more than 114.2 points, it is 11-7 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Celtics and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 15-13 13-13 15-13
Lakers 13-17 4-4 15-15

Celtics vs. Lakers Point Insights

Celtics Lakers
119.9
Points Scored (PG)
 114.0
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
11-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-7
16-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
109.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.2
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
12-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-8
17-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-5

