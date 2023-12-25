The Boston Celtics (22-6) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) on December 25, 2023.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 48% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Lakers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 17-1 overall.

The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at second.

The Celtics average 5.7 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers allow (114.2).

Boston is 16-2 when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have performed better at home this year, scoring 122.7 points per game, compared to 117 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, allowing 107.1 points per game, compared to 112.3 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better at home this year, draining 17.2 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Celtics Injuries