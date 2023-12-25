Player props are listed for Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 28.5-point total set for Tatum on Monday is 1.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +144)

The 23.5-point prop bet set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Brown's assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's over/under (3.5).

He has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 higher than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

White averages five assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.

White's 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 27.5-point over/under for Davis on Monday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 12.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (12.5).

Davis' assist average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Monday's over/under (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +122)

LeBron James has put up 25.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (7.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 7.2 per game -- is 1.3 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).

James has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

