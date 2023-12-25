Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

White had 18 points and three blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 145-108 win versus the Clippers.

In this piece we'll examine White's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.5 20.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.3 Assists 4.5 5.0 4.8 PRA -- 25.5 29.6 PR -- 20.5 24.8 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.8



Derrick White Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.1 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 15.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Lakers concede 114.2 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have allowed 26.7 per contest, 17th in the NBA.

Allowing 14.0 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 36 14 5 2 2 1 0 12/13/2022 26 10 1 0 2 0 0

