Jayson Tatum will lead the Boston Celtics (22-6) into a away game against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, beginning at 5:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena

Jayson Tatum vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 1171.2 1331.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.4 49.3 Fantasy Rank 15 6

Jayson Tatum vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum averages 26.9 points, 8.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game, making 47.9% of shots from the field and 35.2% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +284 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.9 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 109.7 per outing (third in the league).

Boston is second in the NBA at 47.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 42.9 its opponents average.

The Celtics hit 2.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 16.4 (first in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.

Boston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (ninth in NBA action) while forcing 11.6 (29th in the league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis' averages for the season are 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers put up 114 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 114.2 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a -5 scoring differential.

The 44.1 rebounds per game Los Angeles accumulates rank 13th in the league. Their opponents record 44.7.

The Lakers make 10.8 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.2 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc (22nd in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.4%.

Los Angeles has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (21st in NBA) while forcing 13 (19th in league).

Jayson Tatum vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game 7.7 0.9 Usage Percentage 29.9% 26.7% True Shooting Pct 60.3% 61.1% Total Rebound Pct 12.6% 18.8% Assist Pct 18.0% 14.0%

