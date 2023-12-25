The Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday included, face the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

Holiday tallied 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his last game, which ended in a 145-108 win versus the Clippers.

Below, we break down Holiday's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 13.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.7 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.2 PRA -- 24.4 23.5 PR -- 19.6 19.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 11.2% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.8 per contest.

He's attempted 4.6 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.7.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 114.2 points per game, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Lakers are 22nd in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 26.7 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers concede 14 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 36 18 7 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 39 28 6 9 6 0 1

