How to Watch the Suns vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A pair of the league's best scorers face off when Kevin Durant (third, 30.9 points per game) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) on December 25, 2023 on ESPN.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Suns vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Suns vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Suns vs Mavericks Prediction
|Suns vs Mavericks Player Props
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix is 7-4 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 22nd.
- The Suns average just 3.4 fewer points per game (114.5) than the Mavericks give up (117.9).
- Phoenix is 8-3 when scoring more than 117.9 points.
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Dallas has compiled a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.
- The Mavericks score an average of 119 points per game, five more points than the 114 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 15-3 when it scores more than 114 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are averaging 116.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 111.8 points per contest.
- In home games, Phoenix is surrendering 4.5 more points per game (116.1) than in road games (111.6).
- The Suns are sinking 11.5 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.4 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks put up more points per game at home (121.5) than on the road (116.7), but also allow more at home (118.1) than on the road (117.7).
- Dallas gives up 118.1 points per game at home, and 117.7 away.
- At home the Mavericks are picking up 26.1 assists per game, 1.8 more than on the road (24.3).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Ankle
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Out
|Personal
|Yuta Watanabe
|Questionable
|Finger
|Josh Okogie
|Questionable
|Hip
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Hip
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Josh Green
|Out
|Elbow
|Kyrie Irving
|Out
|Heel
|Dereck Lively
|Questionable
|Ankle
