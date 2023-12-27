Addison County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you reside in Addison County, Vermont and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Addison County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twinfield Union School at Vergennes Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Vergennes, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Anthony Union High School at Mount Abraham Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bristol, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
