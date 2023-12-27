Bennington County, Vermont has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bennington County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mill River Union High School at Arlington Memorial High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 27

6:45 PM ET on December 27 Location: Arlington, VT

Arlington, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Anthony Union High School at Mount Abraham Union High School