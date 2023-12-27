The Boston Bruins, including Brad Marchand, are in action Wednesday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Marchand's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brad Marchand vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:32 per game on the ice, is 0.

In 10 of 32 games this season Marchand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 21 of 32 games this season, Marchand has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Marchand has an assist in 13 of 32 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Marchand's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.

There is a 52.6% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 32 Games 6 28 Points 8 13 Goals 2 15 Assists 6

