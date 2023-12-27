The Boston Bruins (19-7-6) have -155 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road for a game against the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4), who have +130 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bruins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Bruins Moneyline Sabres Moneyline Total BetMGM -155 +130 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Boston's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 15 times.

In the 26 times this season the Bruins have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 14-12 in those games.

The Sabres have been the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 34.8%, of those games.

Boston is 11-6 (victorious in 64.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Buffalo has won six of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 5-5-0 5.8 2.5 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.5 3 8 30.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 6-4-0 6.6 3.5 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.5 3.4 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

