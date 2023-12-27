Should you wager on Charlie Coyle to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Coyle stats and insights

Coyle has scored in seven of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Coyle averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:27 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:52 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.