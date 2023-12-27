For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Charlie McAvoy a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

  • In three of 24 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
  • He has a 6.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 27:05 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:30 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 28:04 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:34 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:50 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:42 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

