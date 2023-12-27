Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Chittenden County, Vermont. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount Mansfield Union High School at Champlain Valley Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27

Location: Hinesburg, VT

Hinesburg, VT Conference: Metro

How to Stream: Watch Here

Rice Memorial High School at South Burlington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27

Location: South Burlington, VT

South Burlington, VT Conference: Metro

How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Johnsbury Academy at Burlington High School