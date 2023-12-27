Chittenden County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Chittenden County, Vermont. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Mansfield Union High School at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rice Memorial High School at South Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Johnsbury Academy at Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
