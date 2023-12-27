The Boston Bruins, including David Pastrnak, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. There are prop bets for Pastrnak available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

David Pastrnak vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 19:43 on the ice per game.

In 16 of 32 games this season, Pastrnak has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Pastrnak has a point in 22 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

In 17 of 32 games this year, Pastrnak has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pastrnak goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 60.6%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 32 Games 6 44 Points 10 20 Goals 4 24 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.