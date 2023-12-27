On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Hampus Lindholm going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

  • Lindholm has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has scored one goal against the Sabres this season in two games (nine shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Lindholm's shooting percentage is 2.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:06 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:12 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:04 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:35 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:18 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 26:02 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:28 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

