On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Hampus Lindholm going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has scored one goal against the Sabres this season in two games (nine shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Lindholm's shooting percentage is 2.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:06 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:12 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:04 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:35 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:18 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 26:02 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:28 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.