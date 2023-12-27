For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Patrick Brown a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Patrick Brown score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).

Brown has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:08 Home L 2-1 OT 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:16 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 10:10 Away W 3-1 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:16 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:03 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.