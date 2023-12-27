Pavel Zacha Game Preview: Bruins vs. Sabres - December 27
Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on Zacha intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Pavel Zacha vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Zacha Season Stats Insights
- Zacha has averaged 17:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).
- Zacha has a goal in eight games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Zacha has a point in 17 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.
- Zacha has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Zacha's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Zacha Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|29
|Games
|6
|21
|Points
|5
|8
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|4
