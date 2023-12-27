Rutland County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Rutland County, Vermont today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mill River Union High School at Arlington Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Arlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otter Valley Union High School at Brattleboro Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Brattleboro, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rutland High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rutland School at Poultney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Poultney, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.