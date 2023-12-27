The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Trent Frederic light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

  • Frederic has scored in six of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Frederic has zero points on the power play.
  • Frederic averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:58 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:43 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:27 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

