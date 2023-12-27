Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Windsor County, Vermont today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rutland High School at Hartford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27

7:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: White River Junction, VT

White River Junction, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellows Falls Union High School at White River Valley

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27

7:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: South Royalton, VT

South Royalton, VT Conference: Marble Valley - C

Marble Valley - C How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Mountain Union High School at Woodstock Union High School