Cleveland (10-5) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with New York (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 34 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Browns clash with the Jets. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Jets vs Browns on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Browns have been winning five times, have been losing six times, and have been tied four times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Jets have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Browns have won the second quarter nine times, lost three times, and been knotted up three times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.5 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Jets have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Cleveland is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost nine times, and been knotted up one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Jets' 15 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Browns vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Browns have been winning eight times (7-1 in those games), have been losing six times (2-4), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

In 2023, the Jets have been winning after the first half in three games, have been behind after the first half in 10 games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in nine games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.7 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, lost the second half in eight games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Rep the Browns or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.