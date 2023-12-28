Here's a peek at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Canadiens prepare for their matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 92 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

Montreal's total of 109 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

Their -17 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina ranks 11th in the league with 110 goals scored (3.2 per game).

They have the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +2.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-275) Canadiens (+220) 6

