Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Montreal Canadiens (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Hurricanes look to take down the Canadiens on BSSO and ESPN+.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Canadiens vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.3 goals per game (109 in total), 18th in the league.

With 92 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Canadiens are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 33 10 20 30 23 17 55.7% Michael Matheson 33 5 19 24 31 14 - Cole Caufield 33 8 16 24 9 14 33.3% Sean Monahan 33 9 11 20 16 13 57.1% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 21st in goals against, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the league (115 total, 3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players