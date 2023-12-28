Thursday's NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) and the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5) at PNC Arena sees the Hurricanes as big home favorites (-275 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+220). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 19 of 35 games this season.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 18 of their 32 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (56.2%).

This season the Canadiens have 12 wins in the 30 games in which they've been an underdog.

Carolina is 3-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Montreal has been an underdog by +220 or longer on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Canadiens Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Juraj Slafkovsky 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) - Cole Caufield 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-175) Michael Matheson 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-200)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 3-7 5-5-0 6.3 3.3 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.3 2.7 13 37.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 9-1 5-4-1 6.1 3 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 3 2.9 7 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-6 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 9 Puck Line Losses 1 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.