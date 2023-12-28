Canadiens vs. Hurricanes December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST
Martin Necas and Michael Matheson will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-275)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSO,ESPN+
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Nicholas Suzuki is a leading scorer for Montreal, with 30 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and 20 assists in 33 games.
- Cole Caufield's 24 points this season, including eight goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.
- This season, Montreal's Matheson has 24 points, courtesy of five goals (sixth on team) and 19 assists (second).
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a .902 save percentage (37th in the league), with 212 total saves, while conceding 23 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 4-3-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (35 points), via collected 14 goals and 21 assists.
- Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists).
- Necas' total of 25 points is via nine goals and 16 assists.
- Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 48th in the NHL.
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|14th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|2.79
|27th
|16th
|3.14
|Goals Allowed
|3.3
|21st
|4th
|33.7
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|29th
|6th
|25.62%
|Power Play %
|17.65%
|23rd
|10th
|82.46%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.04%
|28th
