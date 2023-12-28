Martin Necas and Michael Matheson will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is a leading scorer for Montreal, with 30 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and 20 assists in 33 games.

Cole Caufield's 24 points this season, including eight goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.

This season, Montreal's Matheson has 24 points, courtesy of five goals (sixth on team) and 19 assists (second).

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a .902 save percentage (37th in the league), with 212 total saves, while conceding 23 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 4-3-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (35 points), via collected 14 goals and 21 assists.

Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists).

Necas' total of 25 points is via nine goals and 16 assists.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 48th in the NHL.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 14th 3.29 Goals Scored 2.79 27th 16th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.3 21st 4th 33.7 Shots 29.3 26th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 33.6 29th 6th 25.62% Power Play % 17.65% 23rd 10th 82.46% Penalty Kill % 73.04% 28th

