Canadiens vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (18-13-4) take on the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5) at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a vistory. The Hurricanes knocked off the Nashville Predators 5-2 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-275)
|Canadiens (+220)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 30 times, and won 12, or 40.0%, of those games.
- This season Montreal has been at least a +220 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 31.2% chance to win.
- Montreal has played 19 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Canadiens vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|115 (6th)
|Goals
|92 (28th)
|110 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|109 (18th)
|31 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (17th)
|20 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (29th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Montreal went 9-1-0 against the spread and 5-2-3 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Montreal has hit the over five times.
- The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.2 goals.
- The Canadiens' 92 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- The Canadiens have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 109 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.
- Their -17 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
