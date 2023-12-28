The Carolina Hurricanes (18-13-4) take on the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5) at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a vistory. The Hurricanes knocked off the Nashville Predators 5-2 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-275) Canadiens (+220) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 30 times, and won 12, or 40.0%, of those games.

This season Montreal has been at least a +220 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 31.2% chance to win.

Montreal has played 19 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Canadiens vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 115 (6th) Goals 92 (28th) 110 (21st) Goals Allowed 109 (18th) 31 (4th) Power Play Goals 21 (17th) 20 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Montreal went 9-1-0 against the spread and 5-2-3 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Montreal has hit the over five times.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.2 goals.

The Canadiens' 92 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the league.

The Canadiens have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 109 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.

Their -17 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.