The Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Sebastian Aho, Nicholas Suzuki and others in this game.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Suzuki's 30 points are important for Montreal. He has recorded 10 goals and 20 assists in 33 games.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 22 1 1 2 1 at Wild Dec. 21 1 1 2 6 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 1 1 2

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Michael Matheson has scored 24 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has five goals and 19 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 at Wild Dec. 21 0 2 2 3 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 1 1 5

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Cole Caufield's eight goals and 16 assists add up to 24 points this season.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 2 at Wild Dec. 21 0 1 1 4 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 0 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 35 points in 32 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 27 1 3 4 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 1 0 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 3 3 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 1 0 1 3

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 35 games, with 12 goals and 14 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 1 0 1 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 1 1 0

