Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes on December 28, 2023
The Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Sebastian Aho, Nicholas Suzuki and others in this game.
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Suzuki's 30 points are important for Montreal. He has recorded 10 goals and 20 assists in 33 games.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Michael Matheson has scored 24 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has five goals and 19 assists.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Cole Caufield's eight goals and 16 assists add up to 24 points this season.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|6
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 35 points in 32 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|3
|3
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|3
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 35 games, with 12 goals and 14 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|0
