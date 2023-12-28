On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Christian Dvorak going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

In three of 23 games this season, Dvorak has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Dvorak has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Dvorak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:07 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-4 OT

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

