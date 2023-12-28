Will Christian Dvorak Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 28?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Christian Dvorak going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dvorak stats and insights
- In three of 23 games this season, Dvorak has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Dvorak has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dvorak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.