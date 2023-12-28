On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Christian Dvorak going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dvorak stats and insights

  • In three of 23 games this season, Dvorak has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Dvorak has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dvorak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:07 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.