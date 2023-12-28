Will Cole Caufield find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Caufield stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

On the power play he has two goals, plus eight assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:33 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:56 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:46 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:57 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.