Will Cole Caufield Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 28?
Will Cole Caufield find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Caufield stats and insights
- In eight of 33 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus eight assists.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Caufield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:46
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:57
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
