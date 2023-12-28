The Montreal Canadiens, with Cole Caufield, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Does a wager on Caufield intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Cole Caufield vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Caufield has averaged 18:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Caufield has a goal in eight games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Caufield has a point in 20 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game 15 times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Caufield's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Caufield has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Caufield Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+5).

