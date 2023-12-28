Will David Savard Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 28?
When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will David Savard score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will David Savard score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Savard stats and insights
- Savard has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Savard has no points on the power play.
- Savard's shooting percentage is 27.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
