When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will David Savard score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will David Savard score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Savard stats and insights

Savard has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Savard has no points on the power play.

Savard's shooting percentage is 27.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

