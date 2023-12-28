The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5) at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a vistory. The Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-2-3 while scoring 30 goals against 29 goals given up. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (20.0%).

Before this matchup, here is who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-275)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 15-13-5 record this season and are 8-5-13 in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 13 games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 16 points.

This season the Canadiens scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Montreal has earned five points (2-5-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Canadiens have earned 30 points in their 20 games with three or more goals scored.

Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 15 games this season and has registered 16 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 4-2-3 (11 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 24 times this season, and earned 24 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 14th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.79 27th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.3 20th 3rd 33.9 Shots 29.3 26th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 33.6 29th 8th 24.35% Power Play % 17.65% 23rd 9th 82.73% Penalty Kill % 73.04% 28th

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

