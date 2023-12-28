Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 28
The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5) at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a vistory. The Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-2-3 while scoring 30 goals against 29 goals given up. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (20.0%).
Before this matchup, here is who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-275)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a 15-13-5 record this season and are 8-5-13 in games that have gone to overtime.
- In the 13 games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 16 points.
- This season the Canadiens scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Montreal has earned five points (2-5-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Canadiens have earned 30 points in their 20 games with three or more goals scored.
- Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 15 games this season and has registered 16 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 4-2-3 (11 points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 24 times this season, and earned 24 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|14th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|2.79
|27th
|17th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|3.3
|20th
|3rd
|33.9
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|1st
|25.7
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|29th
|8th
|24.35%
|Power Play %
|17.65%
|23rd
|9th
|82.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.04%
|28th
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
