In the upcoming matchup versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jayden Struble to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Struble stats and insights

Struble has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Struble has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Struble recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:22 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:58 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:56 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:27 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 5-4 OT

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

