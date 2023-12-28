Will Jayden Struble Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 28?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jayden Struble to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Struble stats and insights
- Struble has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Struble has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Struble recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|14:27
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:14
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
