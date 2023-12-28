Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 126-115 win over the Lakers, Tatum put up 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Below, we look at Tatum's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 26.9 25.3 Rebounds 8.5 8.5 8.0 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.6 PRA -- 39.7 37.9 PR -- 35.4 33.3 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.6



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Pistons

Tatum has taken 19.3 shots per game this season and made 9.2 per game, which account for 20.6% and 20.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 8.5 threes per game, or 19.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pistons have allowed 120.8 points per game, which is 26th-best in the NBA.

The Pistons give up 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.6 per contest, 11th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 11.5 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 34 38 9 7 6 0 0 2/6/2023 39 34 11 6 3 1 0 11/12/2022 41 43 10 3 7 1 1 11/9/2022 32 31 1 5 5 1 1

