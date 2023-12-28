Jayson Tatum vs. Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jayson Tatum and the Detroit Pistons will clash when the Boston Celtics (23-6) play the Pistons (2-28) at TD Garden on Thursday, December 28 tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Jayson Tatum vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Cade Cunningham
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1216.1
|1115.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|43.4
|37.2
|Fantasy Rank
|15
|30
Jayson Tatum vs. Cade Cunningham Insights
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Tatum is posting 26.9 points, 4.3 assists and 8.5 boards per contest.
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +295 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.1 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 109.9 per contest (third in the league).
- Boston ranks second in the league at 47 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 42.9 its opponents average.
- The Celtics hit 16.2 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.3 more than their opponents (13.9).
- Boston forces 11.6 turnovers per game (29th in the league) while committing 12.4 (ninth in NBA play).
Cade Cunningham & the Pistons
- Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 23.0 points, 4.1 boards and 7.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- The Pistons' -346 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.3 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 120.8 per outing (26th in league).
- The 43.3 rebounds per game Detroit accumulates rank 19th in the NBA. Their opponents collect 43.2.
- The Pistons hit 1.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 9.9 (30th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5.
- Detroit has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 15.8 per game (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (26th in league).
Jayson Tatum vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Cade Cunningham
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|7.8
|-7.7
|Usage Percentage
|29.6%
|30.5%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.3%
|54.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.5%
|6.5%
|Assist Pct
|18.2%
|33.2%
